Primordial Black Holes Could Be Triggering Type Ia Supernovae

Type 1a supernovae are used as standard candles in the cosmic distance ladder. These energetic explosions occur when a white dwarf, an extremely dense stellar remnant, is in a binary pair with another star. The companion could be anything from a main sequence star like our Sun, to a red giant, even another white dwarf.

In all cases, the white dwarf's powerful gravity draws gas away from its companion. Gas builds up until it reaches critical mass and an explosion occurs. The light curve from these explosions is so consistent that astronomers use it to measure distances.

This figure describes how a Type 1a supernova happens. While on star must always be a white dwarf, the companion star could be a subgiant star or a main sequence star. Image Credit: NASA, ESA and A. Feild (STScI); vectorisation by chris 論 - http://hubblesite.org/newscenter/archive/releases/star/supernova/2004/34/image/d/

But there are problems with our understanding of Type 1a supernovae, and there are gaps in the theory and unanswered questions. There's no consensus on the fundamental aspects of these explosions. Scientists still don't know exactly how they explode, or which progenitor systems are more likely to explode. A 2023 paper stated unequivocally that "No single published model is able to consistently explain all observational features and the full diversity of SNe Ia."

New research in The Astrophysical Journal may be able to fill some of the gaps in our understanding of Type 1a SNe. It shows that primordial black holes could trigger Type 1a supernovae by falling onto white dwarfs. The title is "Primordial Black Hole Triggered Type Ia Supernovae. I. Impact on Explosion Dynamics and Light Curves," and the lead author is Dr. Shing-Chi Leung from the Department of Mathematics and Physics at SUNY Polytechnic Institute.

Primordial black holes (PBH) are only hypothetical at this point, but their existence is plausible. They could've formed in the very early Universe when conditions were much different. Astrophysicists think they could've collapsed directly from pockets of extremely dense matter, without having any stellar progenitors. They can have the masses of asteroids and be the size of a single hydrogen atom.

An artistic, fanciful image of what primordial black holes could look like. Primordial black holes are in the asteroid-mass range, if they exist, and could be a small as an atom. Image Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

"If a PBH falls into a white dwarf (WD), the strong tidal forces can generate enough heat to trigger a thermonuclear runaway explosion, depending on the WD’s mass and the PBH’s orbital parameters," the researchers write in their article. They investigated what a Type 1a explosion from this event would look like, and ran simulations of the white dwarf exploding under these conditions.

"We study the explosion dynamics, and predict the associated light curves and nucleosynthesis," the researchers write. "Our models hint at a unifying approach in triggering Type Ia supernovae without involving two distinctive evolutionary tracks."

The two evolutionary tracks they're referring to are the Single Degenerate (SD) scenario, and the Double Degenerate (DD) scenario. In the SD scenario, a white dwarf (WD) draws gas from a non-degenerate companion like a main sequence star or a red giant. Eventually, enough gas accumulates on the WD to trigger a SN explosion. In the DD scenario, two white dwarfs are in a binary pair. They spiral toward one another and eventually merge, triggering an explosion.

There are several problems with having two models for Type 1a SNe. Astrophysicist aren't sure which track is more common or how the different tracks might produce subtly different light signatures. Having two tracks also complicates the use of Type 1a SNe as standard candles, and differentiating between the two progenitors observationally is difficult. If PBH are the cause of Type 1a SNe, these problems may fade.

Type 1a SNe are used as standard candles because of the Phillips relation. It's a consistent and predictable brightness pattern between a Type 1a's peak brightness and how quickly the SNe's light evolves after peak brightness. The consistency makes it a reliable standard candle in the cosmic distance ladder.

Type 1a are a primary component of the cosmic distance ladder. Without them, our understanding of the cosmos would be severely restricted. Image Credit: NASA, ESA, A. Feild (STScI), and A. Riess (STScI/JHU)

The researchers' PBH-induced Type 1a SNe model was able to reproduce the Phillips relation.

“There are a lot of exciting implications from these results,” said lead author Leung in a press release. Instead of the complexity of two different Type 1a SNe tracks, where specific mass transfer rates (SD) or precise orbital decay and merger dynamics (DD) are needed, all that's needed is a WD with a specific mass and a PBH hitting it with the right speed.

“This model shows how Type Ia supernovae can occur across a wide range of white dwarf masses, it matches the patterns astronomers observe, and it could even offer indirect evidence that primordial black holes are part of the dark matter in our universe,” added Leung.

This research intersects with efforts to understand what dark matter is. Astrophysicists think that PBHs could be an important component of dark matter. In fact, they may make up the entirety of dark matter. So if the authors are correct, and if PBHs are dark matter, then this scenario could provide an observable signature for dark matter.

"The trigger by a PBH opens a new path for SNe Ia," the authors write. They explain that surveys like the Sloan Digital Sky Survey and the Zwicky Transient Facility place constraints on the overall rate of SN explosions.

"Further examination of the impact of PBH-triggered SNe Ia over the standard binary system channels on the overall supernova rate observed in these surveys could shed light on the role and population of PBHs as a potential candidate of dark matter," the researchers conclude.