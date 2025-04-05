Perseverance Watched a Dust Devil Eat Another

Mars is well known for its seasonal dust storms, which occur when the southern hemisphere experiences summer. Periodically, these storms grow to engulf the entire planet and can last for months, wreaking havoc on robotic missions. Smaller regional storms are far more common on Mars, as are swirling columns of air and dust (aka. dust devils). NASA's Perseverance rover recently took pictures of several dust devils on the rim of the Jezero crater. Some of these images were stitched together to create a short video of a larger dust devil consuming a smaller one.

These images were taken by the rover's navigation camera on January 25th when the rover was exploring the location called "Witch Hazel Hill." The rover was about 1 km (0.6 mi) from the two dust devils, the larger of which was approximately 65 m (210 ft) wide, while the smaller, trailing dust devil was roughly 5 m (16 ft). The captures were part of an imaging experiment conducted by Perseverance's science team to learn more about the planet's atmospheric dynamics. Two other dust devils can also be seen in the background at the left and center of the video (shown below).

Like dust devils on Earth, these weather patterns are formed by rising and rotating air columns. They begin close to the ground, where the air is heated by contact with the warmer ground, then rises through the cooler air above. Meanwhile, cooler air moves in to occupy the space near the surface, which causes the rising air to rotate and pick up speed. This process also kicks up dust from the surface, creating the swirling columns of dust and air that meteorologists call "convective vortices" or dust devils.