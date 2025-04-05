A New Graduate Project Plans to Make Martian Water Drinkable

Mars exploration technology has seen a lot of recent successes. MOXIE successfully made oxygen from the atmosphere, while Ingenuity soared above the red planet 72 times. However, to date, no one has ever achieved one thing that will be absolutely critical to any long-term presence on Mars - making drinkable water. There have been plenty of ideas on how to do that. Still, NASA recently started funding a Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) graduate student named Lydia Ellen Tonani-Penha to look into the problem under their Space Technology Graduate Research Opportunities (NSTGRO) funding program. Her Project Tethys will examine ways to purify the frozen or liquid brine that Mars is infused with.

Ms. Tonani-Penha, along with Dr. Robert Hyers, the chair of WPI's mechanical engineering department, presented her project plan in an abstract at the 56th annual Lunar and Planetary Science Conference in Texas last month. In it, she lays out a five-point plan to assess and tackle the challenge of purifying Martian water to make it ready for human consumption.

First up is a literature review. Plenty of research has been done into the composition of Martian regolith and methods to cleanse it of the particularly toxic slurry it is mixed with. Perchlorates have been a bugbear of Mars exploration enthusiasts for good reason. They permeate almost every part of the Martian surface and are extraordinarily toxic to all known life forms. Removing them is possible but troublesome and energy-intensive. One of Tethys' primary objectives is to develop a more effective way of doing so.