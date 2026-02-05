NASA's Artemis II Spacecraft on the Launch Pad

In this photo, the Artemis II mission's Orion spacecraft is shown positioned on Launch Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The image shows the second stage, comprising the Orion Crew Module, the European Service Module, the Launch Abort System, and the spacecraft adapter, all enclosed by the second-stage panels. Just visible beneath is the upper section of the Space Launch System (SLS), NASA's next-generation super-heavy launch vehicle that will send crewed spacecraft and payloads beyond Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in the near future.

The image was taken on Jan. 17th, 2026, coinciding with the *Artemis II* mission's rollout from the Launch Assembly Bay at the Kennedy Space Center. Since then, NASA has been putting the fully stacked Orion spacecraft and first stage booster through their paces, testing how all its systems function independently and together. NASA also conducted the long-awaited "wet dress rehearsal" yesterday (Tuesday, Feb. 3rd), consisting of the successful loading and unloading of cryogenic propellant into the rocket.

The roughly 49-hour dress rehearsal began on Saturday, Jan. 31st, at 08:13 p.m. EST (05:13 p.m. PST). Cold temperatures caused a delay with tanking operations since it took time to bring some of the propellant interfaces down to acceptable temperatures before propellant could be loaded again. The ground crews successfully filled all tanks in both the core stage and the interim cryogenic propulsion stage. At about 5 minutes left in the operation, the ground launch sequences automatically paused the countdown due to a spike in the liquid hydrogen leak rate.

Similarly, a previously replaced valve associated with the Orion crew module's hatch pressurization also required retorquing, further delaying closeout operations. However, the rehearsal was successful, and engineers and ground teams continue to conduct pre-launch tests and preparations. NASA has also updated the launch window for *Artemis II*, which was originally scheduled for no sooner than Feb. 8th. The Agency is now targeting March as the earliest launch opportunity, allowing their ground teams to assess data from the 2-day tanking/untanking and to conduct another rehearsal before the flight test.

The *Artemis II* mission will be the first crewed flight of the program, validating the launch system and spacecraft for the long-awaited return to the lunar surface. The mission will last 10 days and consist of a circumlunar flight that takes the crew around the Moon without landing before returning them safely to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. The mission will test communication technologies to support future long-duration missions to the lunar surface by deploying CubeSats in lunar orbit to relay optical transmissions from the far side of the Moon to Earth.

The mission will also test other technologies vital to deep-space exploration, including life support, avionics, power systems, and advanced thermal protection. NASA currently plans to launch Artemis III by 2027, pending completion of a Human Landing System (HLS) capable of rendezvousing with the Orion spacecraft in lunar orbit and landing a two-person crew on the Moon for extended surface operations. Beyond returning to the lunar surface, NASA's long-term aim is to establish a regular cadence of lunar surface missions that will lead to a "sustained program of lunar exploration and development."

