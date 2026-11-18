Astronomers can find valuable information in even the tiniest objects. That was certainly the case recently when twelve dust grains collected by a high-altitude aircraft helped solve a mystery about the birth of our Solar System. Or at least that is the argument in a new paper published in Science Advances by researchers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and UCLA. According to the paper, the region beyond Neptune once had a massive isolated reservoir of “heavy water” that never mixed in with the inner planets.

In this context “heavy water” doesn’t mean the type formed with deuterium, like the kind used in nuclear reactors. Instead, it refers to a heavier version of the other element in good old H2O - oxygen. Most of the universe’s oxygen atoms are an isotope called oxygen-16, with eight protons and eight neutrons. However, a small percentage weighs in a bit heavier - oxygen-17 and oxygen-18, which carry an extra neutron or two, respectively.

In 2011, NASA’s Genesis mission caught particles in the solar wind that showed the Sun housed an overwhelming amount of regular oxygen-16. However, Earth, Mars, and the asteroid belt seemed to have much more of the heavier oxygen isotopes. Which meant there’s a mismatch between what we see inside the Sun and what the planets were formed out of. Scientists have been attempting to explain why for years.

Fraser explains the important of cosmic dust to life on Earth.

The most common explanation of why is known as carbon monoxide self-shielding. Around 4.5 billion years ago, when our Solar System hadn’t fully formed yet, ultraviolet light from the Sun blew apart carbon monoxide molecules at the outer edges of the protoplanetary disk of gas and dust. Because oxygen-16 was the most prominent in the disk, the carbon monoxide particles that were made out of it would absorb much of the UV light that was directed at the disk, breaking the ones that were closest the light source (i.e. the Sun) apart. They eventually reformed with hydrogen to make “regular” water.

However, that left other wavelengths of UV free to travel into the farther reaches of the protoplanetary disk. And some of those wavelengths were particularly good at breaking apart carbon monoxide molecules that had formed with oxygen-17 and oxygen-18. So, in the outer disk, those heavier isotopes made up a higher percentage of the free-floating ions that eventually bonded to hydrogen, in their case creating “heavy” water.

That makes sense from a theoretical standpoint at least, but proving this “heavy water” reservoir exists has been tricky. Almost all the meteorites we have found were formed in the main asteroid belt - not far enough out to capture particles of the reservoir. Some cometary sample missions, such as Rosetta and Stardust, have tried to capture water samples from these ambassadors of the outer solar system, but their method of capture resulted in the water-bearing materials melting, leaving no trace of their isotopic configuration.

Fraser explains the Kuiper Belt

Enter the new paper. Lead author Lindsay Keller and his team turned to interplanetary dust particles (IDPs). These microscopic grains are formed when comets and other icy bodies out in the Kuiper belt, the area past Neptune, collide and break apart. Some of the grains that result from those collisions are pulled inward by the Sun’s gravity, eventually intersecting the orbits of the inner planets - including Earth.

During their journey, they are subjected to extreme amounts of high energy particles from solar flares, which leaves microscopic scars on them called solar energetic particle tracks. Previous studies had proven that one way to prove a piece of dust had traveled from the Kuiper Belt is that have around a hundred times more energetic particle tracks, due to their much longer time in interplanetary space, than particles from asteroids do. In other words, if you can count the radiation tracks, you can prove whether a grain of dust came from beyond Neptune or not.

That is exactly what they proved with twelve dust grains collected during NASA’s Cosmic Dust program - an ongoing airborne sampling program running out of Johnson Space Center since 1981. Shockingly, the collected particles still had lots of clays, like saponite, which are made with water, as well as iron-nickel sulfides and around four times as much carbon as would be expected for a primitive meteorite. The minerals proved that liquid water once flowed inside its parent Kuiper Belt object, either heated by radioactive decay or the kinetic energy of another impact.

Using a specialized microscope, the researchers measured the exact oxygen isotope ratios in the clays in the samples. They then worked back through chemical modeling to determine the original recipe for the water on the parent rock that formed the grains. They found that the primordial Kuiper Belt objects these grains came from were extraordinarily enriched with oxygen-17 and oxygen-18 - definitively proving that the reservoir of heavy water does exist out beyond Neptune.

Fraser talks about how there was liquid water on the asteroid Ryugu.

As a consequence, they also, tangentially, provided a significant bump to the carbon monoxide self-shielding theory. And also noted the similarities to a specific unusual meteorite known as Acfer 094, which they hint might actually be a meteor from the Kuiper Belt itself. But there was one final mystery the paper needed to resolve - if there was all this heavy water out in the outer solar system, why didn’t it migrate in when the planets were forming?

The authors offer a simple explanation - Saturn. As Saturn grew in the early solar system, its gravity created a high-pressure ridge in the protoplanetary disk, acting as an invisible barrier to keep lightweight material from being pulled too far in towards the Sun. So, thanks to around a dozen specks of dust, we now have a more clearly defined picture of what our solar system looked like in the very early days of its formation - and it seems we can thank our giant ringed neighbor for some of how Earth ended up with its current isotopic balance.

Learn More:

EurekAlert / AAAS - Dust from the Kuiper Belt suggests the outer solar system contains water with heavy oxygen

L. Keller et al - A primordial heavy water reservoir in the outer solar system

UT - Best Evidence Yet That Comets Delivered Water for Earth's Oceans

UT - Comet's Water Reveals Clues About Life on Earth