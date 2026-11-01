Martian Polar Crater Ice Shifts with Seasonal Frost

The planet Mars shares many landforms and weather patterns with the Earth, including changing seasons, volcanoes, canyons, dust storms and dust devils, and water ice. But one feature that Earth and Mars share among the eight planets in our solar system are polar ice caps. Both are one of each planet’s striking features, but the major difference is while Earth’s polar ice caps are both comprised of water, Mars’ north polar ice cap is only comprised of water while its southern polar ice cap is carbon dioxide. The reasons for this are determined by altitude, but Mars’ northern polar ice cap is one of the most studied regions primarily due to its water ice composition. But how does the north polar ice cap water ice change with the seasons compared to Earth, and what can this teach scientists about Mars’ climate history?

Now, an international team of researchers might have shed new light on this conundrum. As discussed in a recent study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, the researchers challenged our understanding of ice deposits in Mars’ northern polar ice cap region. The primary motivation behind this study was to fill a longstanding knowledge gap regarding the seasonal changes in Martian polar ice deposits, specifically focusing on craters. The researchers note that better understanding seasonal changes in polar ice cap deposits could help gain insights into long-term climate changes on the Red Planet.

For the study, the researchers analyzed images of 36 craters within the northern polar ice cap region of Mars. The images were obtained from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter's High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera between 2006 and 2025. This time period is also referred to as Mars Years (MY) 28–38 since one year on Mars is 668 Earth days. The goal of the study was to identify how polar ice deposits on crater floors changed with seasons, specifically whether the deposits increased or decreased in size based on winter or summer months, respectively.

In the end, the researchers found that 32 of the 36 craters exhibited changes in bright deposits, broadly indicating ice deposits are expanding and shrinking with the seasons. Of the remaining four craters, the researchers didn’t observe changes in brightness. The researchers note that seasonal frost deposits on the outside of each crater could be responsible for the changes in brightness.

“Not all craters exhibit changes in frost coverage from one Mars year to the next,” the study notes. “For a given Mars year, only a subset of craters show altered frost conditions relative to previous years, while others maintain similar or nearly identical frost extents. This spatial heterogeneity suggests that seasonal frost cycles and interannual mass balance are localized processes rather than cap-wide phenomena. Local topography, crater geometry, and microclimatic conditions likely modulate energy balance and vapor transport, leading to crater-specific responses to broader climatic forcing.”

Essentially, the researchers found the changes in crater ice deposits are triggered by local climate changes, as opposed to being triggered by larger climate changes. The reason why understanding Mars’ climate changes is important is to help pin down specific triggers, whether it’s seasonal or related to other factors. For example, Mars experiences much larger climate changes on grander scales compared to Earth due to the Red Planet’s planetary tilt having much larger swings than Earth. However, as this study demonstrates, local climates are still capable of delivering their own changes disconnected from the larger climate picture. This study identifies seasonal changes in polar ice deposits while providing motivation for future modeling work that could help expand our understanding of localized climates on Mars.

What new insights into Mars polar crater ice will researchers make in the coming years and decades? Only time will tell, and this is why we science!

As always, keep doing science & keep looking up!