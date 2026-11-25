Comets are time capsules of the origins of the solar system, containing materials that have existed for billions of years. While comets primarily orbit in the farthest reaches of the solar system, specifically the Kuiper Belt or Oort Cloud, some make their way closer to the Sun. When this happens, the increased heat cause cometary icy material to evaporate, producing a spectacular tail while also revealing the rocky material underneath, known as a comet’s nucleus. But how well can astronomers use telescopic observations to study the composition and temperatures of a cometary nucleus?

Now, a team of researchers from Japan might be one step closer to scientists better understanding comets, specifically a comet’s nucleus. Through findings recently published in The Astronomical Journal, the researchers presented new analyses regarding the shape and temperature of a comate’s nucleus, providing researchers with key observations that could be used to understand both the formation and evolution of comets and the solar system.

For the study, the researchers analyzed archival data on Comet 2P/Encke originally obtained from the Cooled Mid-Infrared Camera and Spectrometer (COMICS) on the Subaru Telescope in November 2003. During this time, Comet 2P/Encke traveled as close as 0.26 astronomical units (AU) from Earth, or about 37 million kilometers (26 million miles), enabling several ground-based telescopes, including the Subaru Telescope, to conduct mid-infrared observations of Comet 2P/Encke. This distance from Earth also put Comet 2P/Encke about 1.09 AU from the Sun, or about 163 million kilometers (101 million miles). Unfortunately, COMICS was retired from Subaru in 2020, leaving Subaru without a mid-infrared instrument, thus limiting its studies to archival data.

The primary goal of the study was to ascertain the composition of Comet 2P/Encke’s nucleus while isolating its signal from the surrounding ice, gas, and dust that envelopes the comet and becomes larger and denser as the increased Sun’s heat evaporates it. In the end, the researchers found the nucleus of Comet 2P/Encke measured about 7 kilometers by 3 kilometers (4.3 miles by 1.9 miles) while its surface temperature is estimated to be about 328 Kelvin (55 degrees Celsius/131 degrees Fahrenheit).

"Our study of Comet Encke showed that mid-infrared observations can directly capture thermal emission from the nucleus itself," said Dr. Takafumi Ootsubo, who is assistant professor in the Department of Basic Sciences at the School of Medicine at the University of Occupational and Environmental Health in Japan, and lead author of the study. Despite COMICS retiring in 2020, Dr. Ootsubo is actively working to restart the program. "By restarting COMICS, we hope to study the shapes, temperatures, and surface materials of many more cometary nuclei in detail and get closer to revealing their true faces."

As noted, comets originate from the far reaches of the solar system, specifically the Kuiper Belt and Oort Cloud, with Comet 2P/Encke originating from the former. However, some comets periodically migrate inward and become what’s known as a Jupiter-family comet, which is what happened to Comet 2P/Encke. This means Comet 2P/Encke’s orbit has been both captured and reshaped by Jupiter’s massive gravity, resulting in its orbit becoming significantly shorter than traditional comets at only 3.3 years. This is in stark contrast to traditional comets, which can take anywhere from decades to millions of years to travel from the outer solar system to the inner solar system and potentially be observed from Earth.

While its orbit is only 3.3 years, this doesn’t mean it encounters Earth every 3.3 years. Instead, Comet 2P/Encke’s orbit is constantly reshaping, meaning it has only had a limited few encounters with Earth in the last few decades. Along with the November 2003 encounter, Comet 2P/Encke came within only about 0.19 AU (28.5 million kilometers/17.7 million miles) from Earth in July 1997 and is slated to come within 0.62 AU (93 million kilometers/58 million miles) from Earth in February 2027.

What new insights into Comet Encke and other comets in our solar system will researchers make in the coming years and decades? Only time will tell, and this is why we science!

As always, keep doing science & keep looking up!