Calibrating CubeSat Constellations Just Got Easier

CubeSats have a lot of advantages. They are small, inexpensive, and easily reproducible. But those advantages also come with significant disadvantages - they have trouble linking into broader constellations that allow them to be more effective at their observational or communication tasks. A team from the University of Albany thinks they might have solved that problem by using a customized calibration algorithm to ensure the right CubeSats link up together. The system, called the Adaptive Calibration of CubeSat Radiometer Constellations (or ACCURACy), uses data from each of the CubeSats in a constellation. They pass along pertinent data, especially about their position and temperature. Thedecides which sets of CubeSats should be paired together for calibration and excludes ones that don't fit the right profile. One crucial fact is that this algorithm only works for CubeSats with radiometers. Typically, these collect data on a range of the electromagnetic spectrum outside visible light, such as UV or IR, and many CubeSats already have them for various observational tasks. However, they have a weak point because they are extremely sensitive to thermal stress.

Fraser discusses fleets of satellites coordinated with each other. Heat is not easy to dissipate in space, and CubeSats already have a relatively low thermal mass, meaning they can heat and cool much more quickly than other, larger satellites. There are some ways around this, such as using a tool called a blackbody target that allows an IR imager to calibrate to a known value, but CubeSats are too small to carry around the necessary thermal dissipation system. Recently, another study looked at one potential solution to this problem—carrying a thermometer. More accurately, it looked at CubeSats that carried a thermistor—a type of temperature detector—right next to their radiometer and then adjusted the output of that radiometer based on the reading of the thermistor. ACCURACy, at it's core, takes that concept another step further. It assumes that every Cubesat in the constellation has a thermistor on board, and it collects temperature data about the state of each radiometer. It then calculates distances between the CubeSats, looks at similarities in those temperatures, and attempts to combine them to reflect a reasonable calibration approximation most accurately.