Huge Release of Type 1a Supernovae Data

Type 1a supernovae are extremely powerful events that occur in binary systems containing at least one white dwarf star – the core remnant of a Sun-like star. Sometimes, the white dwarf’s powerful gravity will siphon material from its companion star until it reaches critical mass and explodes. In another scenario, a binary system of two white dwarfs will merge, producing the critical mass needed for a supernova. Unlike regular supernovae, which occur every fifty years in the Milky Way, Type Ia supernovae happen roughly once every five hundred years.

In addition to being incredible events, Type 1a supernovae are useful astronometric tools. As part of the Cosmic Distance Ladder, these explosions allow astronomers to measure the distances to objects millions or billions of light-years away. This is vital to measuring the rate at which the Universe is expanding, otherwise known as the Hubble Constant. Thanks to an international team of researchers, a catalog of Type 1a Supernovae has just been released that could change what we know of the fundamental physics of supernovae and the expansion history of the Universe.

This new catalog constitutes the second data release (DR2) from the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), a wide-field astronomical survey that began in 2018. This survey relies on the ZTF camera on the 1.2-meter (4-foot) Samuel Oschin Telescope at the Palomar Observatory near San Diego, California. It has classified over 8,000 supernovae, including 3628 nearby Type 1a supernovae (SNe Ia), more than doubling the number of known SNe Ia’s discovered in the past 30 years. Despite being rare, the ZTF’s depth and survey strategy have allowed the ZTF Collaboration to detect nearly four per night.

This catalog contains 3628 nearby SNe Ia and is the first large and homogenous dataset astrophysicists can access. The release is detailed in a paper released on February 14th in Astronomy & Astrophysics, alongside a Special Issue containing 21 related publications. The paper’s lead authors are Dr. Mickael Rigault, head of the ZTF Cosmology Science working group and a Research Scientist at the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), the Université Claude Bernard Lyon, and Dr. Matthew Smith, a Lecturer in Astrophysics at Lancaster University. As Dr. Rigault said:

“For the past five years, a group of thirty experts from around the world have collected, compiled, assembled, and analyzed these data. We are now releasing it to the entire community. This sample is so unique in terms of size and homogeneity that we expect it to significantly impact the field of Supernovae cosmology and to lead to many additional new discoveries in addition to results we have already published.”

The key component of the ZTF system is its 47-square-degree, 600-megapixel cryogenic CCD mosaic science camera. The camera scans the entire northern sky daily in three optical bands with a magnitude of 20.5, allowing it to detect nearly all supernovae within 1.5 billion light-years of Earth. Co-author Prof. Kate Maguire of Trinity College Dublin said, “Thanks to ZTF’s unique ability to scan the sky rapidly and deeply, we have captured multiple supernovae within days—or even hours—of [the] explosion, providing novel constraints on how they end their lives.”

The ultimate purpose of the survey is to determine the expansion rate of the Universe (aka. the Hubble Constant). Since the late 1990s and the Hubble Deep Fields observations, which used SNe Ia to measure cosmic expansion, astronomers have known that the expansion rate is accelerating. This effectively demonstrated that the Hubble Constant is not constant and gave rise to the theory of Dark Energy. In addition, the ability to observe the Universe all the way back to roughly 1 billion years after the Big Bang led to the “Crisis in Cosmology.”

Also known as the “Hubble Tension,” astronomers noted that distance measurements along the Cosmic Ladder produced different values. Since then, cosmologists have been looking for explanations for this Tension, which include the possibility of Early Dark Energy (EDE). A key part of this is obtaining truly accurate measurements of cosmic distances. Co-author Professor Ariel Goobar, the Director of the Oskar Klein Centre in Stockholm and one of the founding institutions of ZTF, was also a member of the team that discovered the accelerated expansion of the Universe in 1998.

“Ultimately, the aim is to address one of our time’s biggest questions in fundamental physics and cosmology, namely, what is most of the Universe made of?” she said. “For that, we need the ZTF supernova data.” One of the biggest takeaways from this catalog and the studies that went into creating it is that more than previously thought, Type Ia Supernovae vary based on their host environment. As a result, the correction mechanism used to date needs revising, which could change how we measure the expansion rate of the Universe.

This could have consequences for the Standard Model of Cosmology – aka. the Lambda Cold Dark Matter (Lambda-CDM) model – and issues arising from it like the Hubble Tension. This data will be essential when the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (RST) launches into space and begins making observations leading to the first wide-field maps of the Universe. Combined with observations by the ESA’s Euclid mission, these maps could finally resolve the mystery of Dark Matter and cosmic expansion. As Dr Rigault said:

“With this large and homogeneous dataset, we can explore Type Ia supernovae with an unprecedented level of precision and accuracy. This is a crucial step toward honing the use of Type Ia Supernovae in cosmology and assess[ing] if current deviations in cosmology are due to new fundamental physics or unknown problem[s] in the way we derive distances.”

Further Reading: Lancaster University, Astronomy & Astrophysics