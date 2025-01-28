Space Shipyards Could Build Missions in Orbit

A classic scene from several high sci-fi movies and shows is when the characters approach their new spaceship in space for the first time. It is typically attached to a massive structure – think of the Kuat Drive Yards in Star Wars or the Utopia Planitia Fleet Yards around Mars in Star Trek. These gigantic structures play a role akin to what dry docks do for modern navies – they allow for the construction of ships in a relatively controlled environment with access to tools and equipment specialized for their construction. That is the idea behind a new NASA Institute for Advanced Concepts (NIAC) grant to ThinkOrbital, a company specializing in In-space assembly, manufacturing, and construction (ISAM&C). Their idea is to build a “Construction Assembly Destination” in orbit to build spacecraft in space.

That might seem like a lofty goal, but ThinkOrbital has some pedigree in doing ISAM&C tasks that no one else has done before. In May 2024, they launched and successfully tested the first-ever weld in space. The mission flew on a Falcon 9, spot-welded together some quarter-inch pieces of aluminum, and returned it to Earth, where the welds were closely examined.

They used a method called electron beam welding, which has several advantages for use in space. First, it doesn’t require as much power as a traditional arc welder—only around 2KW, equivalent to a household iron. Second, it doesn’t create a lot of heat, which can degrade the metal being welded and cause issues like splintering, which can become dangerous in zero-gravity situations.

Video describing the ThinkOrbital welder launch and test.

Credit – ThinkOrbital YouTube Channel

Doing a simple weld is a far cry from building an entire floating dry dock, but it is a step in that direction. Vojtech Holub, ThinkOrbital’s co-founder and CIO, said in an interview with Fraser that the company had actually submitted a proposal to NIAC for a more moderate step in the development of ISAM&C technology. However, the idea for a space station four times the size of the ISS “was not deemed futuristic enough.”

That rejection inspired the company to go bigger – by suggesting an entire orbital construction platform. In the interview, Dr. Volub talks about creating an interior space of 4,000 cubic meters by launching exterior plates akin to the hexagons on a soccer ball and welding them together in space using the company’s existing welder technology. In theory, if the process can be repeated, you could even build a large enough station to make something “up to [the size of] an Imperial Star Destroyer,” according to Dr. Holub.

There are some obvious difficulties in scaling up to that level, including requiring thicker plates and how to introduce gravity to any human occupants. Still, the general idea is scalable well beyond anything currently in orbit. As part of the NIAC grant, Dr. Holub and his team will have to develop a concept of operations (or CONOPS) for the development of the station, including how many launches it would take, what kind of structural loads it would be under, and how it would be assembled once it was up there.

The Orb2 was the original concept, introduced in a paper by Vojtech Holub, that spawned the idea of ThinkOrbital.

Credit – ThinkOrbital YouTube Channel

With answers to those questions in hand, ThinkOrbital would potentially be given a Phase II NIAC grant that would allow them to start building some prototypes to de-risk the technology. But they’ve got to complete Phase I first and compete with plenty of other ideas that NIAC has selected. If they are picked for a Phase II grant, though, it could move the start-up from concept to the reality of building a massive space for constructing space infrastructure – something humanity will need when it expands more throughout the solar system.

Lead Image:

Artist concept highlighting the novel approach proposed by the 2025 NIAC awarded selection of Construction Assembly Destination

Credit – NASA/Ryan Benson/ThinkOrbital