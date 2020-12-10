Weekly Space Hangout: December 9, 2020 – Casey Dreier: Are Changes Coming to NASA/US Space Policy?

We are pleased to once again welcome Casey Dreier from the Planetary Society to the WSH. Casey will update us (as much as possible) about Space Policy changes that may occur once the new American Presidential administration takes office on January 20, 2021.

As Chief Advocate, Casey is the public face of The Planetary Society’s efforts to advance planetary exploration, planetary defense, and the search for life. He educates and empowers the organization’s members to take political action. He writes, teaches, and speaks to The Society’s members, the public, and policymakers to impress upon them the importance, relevancy, and excitement of space exploration.

Casey is committed to demystifying the politics and policy process behind space exploration for all audiences. He is a trusted source for journalists and has been featured in many publications, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Scientific American, Vox, and The Verge, to name a few. He also has appeared as an expert on BBC News and both seasons of National Geographic’s MARS series as a “MARS Big Thinker”.

As Senior Space Policy Adviser Casey helps lead the strategic planning of The Society’s policy and advocacy efforts. He works closely with The Society’s leadership, its Board of Directors, and other policy experts to craft the organizational positions and goals regarding the future of space exploration. He provides trusted analysis of the budgetary, political, and policy decisions relating to space, pursues original research, and works collaboratively to generate policy ideas and guidance for the U.S. space program.

Casey is a regular contributor to The Planetary Report, co-hosts the monthly Space Policy Edition podcast of Planetary Radio, and regularly publishes space policy analysis and insights on planetary.org.

Be sure to tune in to Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition to stay up to date with space policy around the world.

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (Website: Universe Today ; Twitter: @fcain)

Allen Versfeld (Website: Urban Astronomer ; Twitter: @urbanastronomer)

Chris Carr (Twitter: @therealCCarr)

Pamela Hoffman (Website: EverydaySpacer.com ; Twitter: @EverydaySpacer)

