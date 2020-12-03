Weekly Space Hangout: December 2, 2020 – Dr. Ingrid Daubar, Planetary Scientist, Brown University

This week we are joined by Dr. Ingrid Daubar, Planetary Scientist from Brown University studying impact cratering within our solar system. Dr. Daubar is part of a team that has been using a new AI classification tool to identify geologic features on planetary surfaces, such as Mars.

Ingrid has been involved in planetary science for more than two decades. Her research interests include impact craters and other time-varying phenomena on terrestrial planets. She has participated in science and operations on multiple missions including MRO, InSight, Europa Clipper, and Juno.

Dr. Daubar’s research on small, recent impact craters on Mars and the Moon has allowed us to better understand the impact flux in the inner solar system, the chronology of recent events and timescales of geologic processes on these bodies, and the processes involved in modern-day cratering and modification over time of planetary surfaces.

You can learn more about Ingrid by visiting her website.

To read more about how this new AI tool is helping scientists, go to Scientists use AI to Find Tiny Craters on Mars.

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (Website: Universe Today ; Twitter: @fcain)

Dr. Brian Koberlein (Website: Brian Koberlein ; Twitter: @BrianKoberlein)

Dave Dickinson (Website: Astro Guyz ; Twitter: @Astroguyz)

Moiya McTier (Website: Moiya McTier ; Podcast: Explore ; Twitter: @GoAstroMo ; Instagram: @goastromo)

Announcements:

