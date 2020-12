My Dad’s a pretty good woodworker, and recently completed a wooden table that looks surprisingly like Jupiter, Great Red Spot, atmospheric bands and all.

Here’s the original table from a bit of a side angle:

Jupiter Table. Photo credit: Bob Cain

And here’s what it looks like when it’s orbiting the Sun, imaged by Juno during a recent flyby.

Check out his blog at rcainphoto.com.