Weekly Space Hangout: November 25, 2020, Dr. Olivier Witasse, Project Scientist, the JUICE Mission

This week we are aired Fraser’s pre-recorded interview with Dr. Olivier Witasse, Project Scientist on the JUICE mission.

Olivier studied fundamental physics and astrophysics at the universities of Paris XI (Orsay) and Lyon between 1990 and 1996. He obtained a PhD at the University of Grenoble in 2000.

In 1995, he successfully completed the exams to become a teacher of Physics and Chemistry. He taught physics during his military service, and during his PhD at the university.

He joined ESA as a staff member in 2003, after a two-year research fellowship at ESTEC and a four-month post doc at the Royal Observatory of Belgium. In 2015, Olivier joined the JUICE project.

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (Website: Universe Today ; Twitter: @fcain)

Allen Versfeld (Website: Urban Astronomer ; Twitter: @urbanastronomer)

Dr. Kimberly Cartier (Website: EOS Profile ; Twitter: @AstroKimCartier)

Veranika Klimovich (Twitter: @VeranikaSpace)

