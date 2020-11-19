Weekly Space Hangout: November 18, 2020 – Dr. Ralph Lorenz, Planetary Scientist and Dragonfly Mission Architect

This week we are airing Fraser’s pre-recorded interview with Dr. Ralph Lorenz, planetary scientist and aerospace engineer from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. Ralph is the Mission Architect of the upcoming Dragonfly Mission to Titan, and the author of the new book, Saturn’s Moon Titan Owners’ Workshop Manual.

Ralph was a member of the Cassini Radar team, and helped to develop the Huygens Surface Science Package. He has played a major role in the definition of a range of US and European Titan mission concepts, from airships and hot-air balloons, through airplanes, landers and even a submarine. Thomson–Reuters Sciencewatch in 2011 named Ralph Lorenz as one of the world’s top planetary scientists by impact. He is currently working on a design study adopted by NASA for a quadcopter probe named ‘Dragonfly’, designed to explore Titan.

Ralph’s latest book is Saturn’s Moon Titan Owners’ Workshop Manual (Haynes, 2020) which is available on Amazon and directly through Haynes.

Complete information about Dragonfly is available on the Mission Website.

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (Website: Universe Today ; Twitter: @fcain)

Beth Johnson (Twitter: @planetarypan)

Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (Website: Morgan Rehnberg ; Twitter: @MorganRehnberg)

Announcements:

The Weekly Space Hangout is a production of CosmoQuest.

Want to support CosmoQuest? Here are specific ways you can help:

Subscribe FREE to our YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/c/cosmoquest

Subscribe to our podcasts Astronomy Cast and Daily Space where ever you get your podcasts!

Watch our streams over on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/cosmoquestx – follow and subscribe!

Become a Patreon of CosmoQuest https://www.patreon.com/cosmoquestx

Become a Patreon of Astronomy Cast https://www.patreon.com/astronomycast

Buy stuff from our Redbubble https://www.redbubble.com/people/cosmoquestx

Join our Discord server for CosmoQuest – https://discord.gg/X8rw4vv

Don’t forget to like and subscribe! Plus we love being shared out to new people, so tweet, comment, review us… all the free things you can do to help bring science into people’s lives.

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions.

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Wednesday at 5:00 PM Pacific/8:00 PM Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today or the Weekly Space Hangout YouTube page. Please subscribe!