Weekly Space Hangout: November 11, 2020 – Amy Ross, NASA Engineer and Space Suit Designer

This week we are excited to welcome Amy Ross, NASA Space Suit Engineer, to the WSH. Amy is the team lead for the Exploration Extra-vehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) Pressure Garment Subsystem (PGS) as well as Space Suit Pressure Garment Technology Development. The team’s primary focus is the design, fabrication, qualification testing, and flight hardware delivery of the xEMU PGS in 2023.

As part of her duties with NASA, Amy has, among other things, qualified suits in the Neutral Buoyancy Lab, flown on the Vomit Comet (experiencing zero, Lunar, and Mars gravities), been trained in Space Shuttle Launch pad mode II/IV egress procedures, and served as a Space suit test subject for 12 different space suit design configurations. In 2013, she underwent an Astronaut interview.

Amy earned her Bachelors and Masters degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University. She went on to earn a Masters in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota.

Trivia tidbit: Amy is the daughter of astronaut Jerry Ross, who has flown in space seven times and conducted nine spacewalks, setting two U.S. records.

Learn more about Amy and her work.

Stay up to date with NASA’s space suit design by visiting the EVA website.

EVA Exploration Workshop 2020: xEVA System Status

Conference Proceedings from International Conference on Environmental Systems

