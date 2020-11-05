Weekly Space Hangout: November 4, 2020 – Pranvera Hyseni, Astronomy Outreach of Kosovo

This week we are excited to welcome Pranvera Hyseni (Pran) to the Weekly Space Hangout. Pran is a celebrated science popularizer and the founder of “Astronomy Outreach of Kosovo” (AOK). She completed her B.A. in geography in 2019 at the University of Pristina, and now she’s pursuing her Master’s in Planetary Science at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Pran started showing an interest in astronomy at the early age of three, while Kosovo was still entangled in the Serbian conflict of the late 90’s. She grew up on a farm with access to clear night skies, a sight that early-on drew her to astronomy.

She single-handedly brought science to her community by developing a very powerful astronomy outreach organization, “Astronomy Outreach of Kosovo.” Pran established a large, world-wide network of both professional and amateur astronomers who support her initiative with equipment and other resources. She uses this support to provide activities throughout the country of Kosovo.

AOK became internationally recognized following invitations for Pran to be a keynote speaker at some of the world’s largest astronomy conventions and gatherings. Her visits to top observatories, universities, and NASA centers have broadened her experience in both observing and in taking data. Her public education activities were further expanded when she worked in various projects with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology of Kosovo, as well as other government institutions.

Pran wishes to help rebuild her nation by leveraging the public’s interest in astronomy. The AOK team now comprises two hundred volunteers.

Pran been honored by the International Astronomical Union and the Minor Planet Center with the naming of an asteroid, 45687 Pranverahyseni. The Municipal Assembly of Vushtrri (Kosovo) named her a distinguished student, and she was also honored with the 24Under24 award by the Mars Generation as a young leader in STEM education. She received the “Master Outreach” award from the Astronomy League, and was named as Slooh’s Space Ambassador by Slooh.

Pran was selected as one of the five most influential women in Kosovo. Her current project is to develop and build the first observatory and planetarium in Kosovo.

Be sure to follow Pran on Facebook and like the Astronomy Outreach of Kosovo Facebook page.

If you are interested in donating to help build the Kosovo Observatory you can do so by visiting their Go Fund Me campaign site.

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (Website: Universe Today ; Twitter: @fcain)

Alex Teachey (Website: Alex Teachey ; Twitter: @alexteachey)

Carolyn Collins Petersen (Website: TheSpaceWriter.com ; Twitter: @spacewriter)

Dave Dickinson (Website: Astro Guyz ; Twitter: @Astroguyz)

Announcements:

The Weekly Space Hangout is a production of CosmoQuest.

Want to support CosmoQuest? Here are specific ways you can help:

Subscribe FREE to our YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/c/cosmoquest

Subscribe to our podcasts Astronomy Cast and Daily Space where ever you get your podcasts!

Watch our streams over on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/cosmoquestx – follow and subscribe!

Become a Patreon of CosmoQuest https://www.patreon.com/cosmoquestx

Become a Patreon of Astronomy Cast https://www.patreon.com/astronomycast

Buy stuff from our Redbubble https://www.redbubble.com/people/cosmoquestx

Join our Discord server for CosmoQuest – https://discord.gg/X8rw4vv

Don’t forget to like and subscribe! Plus we love being shared out to new people, so tweet, comment, review us… all the free things you can do to help bring science into people’s lives.

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions.

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Wednesday at 5:00 PM Pacific/8:00 PM Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today or the Weekly Space Hangout YouTube page. Please subscribe!