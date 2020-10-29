Weekly Space Hangout: October 28, 2020, Dr. Nathalie Cabrol, SETI Institute

This week we are pleased to welcome Dr. Natalie Cabrol, Director of the Carl Sagan Center for Research at the SETI Institute (SI), to the show.

In addition to heading the strategic vision for science and exploration at the SI, Nathalie leads research projects in planetary science and astrobiology, develops science exploration strategies for Mars, Titan, and the Outer Solar System icy moons, and designs robotic field experiments. She explores high altitude lakes in the Andes where environmental conditions are analogous to early Mars. With her team, she documents life’s adaptation to extreme environments, the effect of rapid climate change on lake ecosystems and habitats, its geobiological signatures, and relevance to planetary exploration, and explores questions relating to the origins and nature of life.

Stay up to date with the latest information by following Planetary Landscapes on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PlanetaryLandscapes

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (Website: Universe Today ; Twitter: @fcain)

Chris Carr (Twitter: @therealCCarr)

Dr. Kimberly Cartier (Website: EOS Profile ; Twitter: @AstroKimCartier)

Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (Website: Morgan Rehnberg ; Twitter: @MorganRehnberg)

Announcements:

The Weekly Space Hangout is a production of CosmoQuest.

Want to support CosmoQuest? Here are specific ways you can help:

Subscribe FREE to our YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/c/cosmoquest

Subscribe to our podcasts Astronomy Cast and Daily Space where ever you get your podcasts!

Watch our streams over on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/cosmoquestx – follow and subscribe!

Become a Patreon of CosmoQuest https://www.patreon.com/cosmoquestx

Become a Patreon of Astronomy Cast https://www.patreon.com/astronomycast

Buy stuff from our Redbubble https://www.redbubble.com/people/cosmoquestx

Join our Discord server for CosmoQuest – https://discord.gg/X8rw4vv

Don’t forget to like and subscribe! Plus we love being shared out to new people, so tweet, comment, review us… all the free things you can do to help bring science into people’s lives.

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions.

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Wednesday at 5:00 PM Pacific/8:00 PM Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today or the Weekly Space Hangout YouTube page. Please subscribe!