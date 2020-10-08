Weekly Space Hangout: October 7, 2020, Dr. David Warmflash Discusses Mixed-Reality Surgical System

This week we welcome back to the show Dr. David Warmflash. Since he was last with us, David has been named as Co-Principal Investigator and Medical Director for a new NASA Small Business Innovation Research (SBRI) Phase I study titled “Mixed-Reality Holographic Training System to Enable High-Value Surgical and Complex Medical Procedures by Astronauts.” This study, managed by the New Jersey-based Mgenuity Corporation with collaboration from Oregon Health Sciences University (OHSU), aims to develop a system to guide astronauts through surgical and medical procedures on Exploration Class missions.

David is also a science advisor for Let’s Rover the Moon, an Israeli non-governmental initiative.

David Warmflash M.D. is an astrobiologist, space medicine researcher, and author. David is a contributor to Medscape Neurology of WebMD and to various science and space magazines and online outlets, where his topics include space exploration and space life sciences, genetics, neuroscience, and the history of science and medicine.

His 2019 book, Moon: An Illustrated History: From Ancient Myths to the Colonies of Tomorrow, was the basis for an Oregon Public Broadcasting TV documentary in which he appears with various Moon experts, including Apollo 17 astronaut geologist Harrison Schmitt. David also has begun work on a new book that will focus on space medicine and other life science issues and how they relate to humanity’s coming expansion beyond Earth.

You can stay up to date with everything David is doing by following him on Twitter (@CosmicEvolution) as well as Instagram.

David’s book “Moon: An Illustrated History” is available from:

Microsoft Hololens

