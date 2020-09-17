Weekly Space Hangout: September 16, 2020 – Dr. Merav Opher Discusses the Shape of the Sun’s Heliosphere

This week we are pleased to welcome Dr. Merav Opher, Professor from the Astronomy Department of Boston University and the Director of the SHIELD (Solar wind with Hydrogen Ion charge Exchange and Large-Scale Dynamics) DRIVE Science Center. Using data from NASA’s planetary science missions, SHIELD scientists use data/computer modeling to predict the characteristics of our Sun’s heliosphere. Historically, the heliosphere has been thought to be comet-shaped. However, in a paper published in March, 2020, in Nature Astronomy, Dr. Opher (as lead author) and the team from SHIELD predict an alternative shape for the heliosphere: one that does not include this tail, but rather resembles a “deflated croissant.”

In addition to being PI at SHIELD, Dr. Opher has held many leadership positions in the Community such as Chair-Elect, American Physical Society Topical Group in Plasma Astrophysics (2017-2018); Member, NRC Committee to Assess the 2012 Solar and Space Physics Decadal Survey (2019); Chair of the Outer Heliosphere subpanel of the Decadal Survey in Space Physics of Solar and Heliospheric Panel (2010-2011).

Her scholarship focuses on understanding our home in the galaxy by striving to unravel the nature and structure of the heliosphere. The heliosphere is the cosmic bubble formed by the solar wind as the Sun moves through the interstellar medium. To date, it is the only astrosphere (the analog of the heliosphere for other stars) that we can study in detail, thanks to the data generated by the Voyager spacecrafts (Voyager 1 and 2) as well as remote observations (by the Interstellar Boundary Explorer (IBEX) and Cassini spacecrafts).

You can learn more about Dr. Opher by visiting her Boston University webpage at http://people.bu.edu/mopher/.

You can also follow her on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SHIELDDriveScienceCenter) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/MeravOpher).

You can read more about this latest prediction on the NASA website (https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2020/uncovering-our-solar-system-s-shape) or read the abstract for the Nature Astronomy article here: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41550-020-1036-0.

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (Website: Universe Today ; Twitter: @fcain)

Dr. Brian Koberlein (Website: Brian Koberlein ; Twitter: @BrianKoberlein)

Carolyn Collins Petersen (Website: TheSpaceWriter.com ; Twitter: @spacewriter)

Michael Rodruck (Twitter: @MichaelRodruck)

Announcements:

The Weekly Space Hangout is a production of CosmoQuest.

Want to support CosmoQuest? Here are specific ways you can help:

Subscribe FREE to our YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/c/cosmoquest

Subscribe to our podcasts Astronomy Cast and Daily Space where ever you get your podcasts!

Watch our streams over on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/cosmoquestx – follow and subscribe!

– follow and subscribe! Become a Patreon of CosmoQuest https://www.patreon.com/cosmoquestx

Become a Patreon of Astronomy Cast https://www.patreon.com/astronomycast

Buy stuff from our Redbubble https://www.redbubble.com/people/cosmoquestx

Join our Discord server for CosmoQuest – https://discord.gg/4g35wpW

Don’t forget to like and subscribe! Plus we love being shared out to new people, so tweet, comment, review us… all the free things you can do to help bring science into people’s lives.

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions.

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Wednesday at 5:00 PM Pacific/8:00 PM Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today or the Weekly Space Hangout YouTube page. Please subscribe!