Weekly Space Hangout: July 1, 2020 — Dr. Andrew Siemion, Director of Berkeley SETI Research Center

This week we are pleased to welcome Dr. Andrew Siemion, Director of the Berkeley SETI Research Center, to the WSH. As an astrophysicist, Andrew’s research interests include high energy time-variable celestial phenomena, astronomical instrumentation and the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI). He is also the Principal Investigator for the Breakthrough Listen program.

Andrew received his B.A. (2008), M.A. (2010), and Ph.D. (2012) in astrophysics from the University of California, Berkeley. In 2018, he was named the Bernard M. Oliver Chair for SETI at the SETI Institute. Andrew is jointly affiliated with Radboud University (Nijmegen, Netherlands,) and the University of Malta. Also in 2018, he was elected to the International Academy of Astronautics as a Corresponding Member for Basic Sciences.

You can learn more about the Berkeley SETI Research Center by visiting their webpage at https://seti.berkeley.edu/index.html and following them on Twitter (@BerkeleySETI), Facebook (@BerkeleySETI), Instagram (@berkeleyseti), and YouTube (BerkeleySETI.

You can learn more about Andrew by visiting his Berkeley SETI Research Center webpage: https://seti.berkeley.edu/people/Andrew.html

