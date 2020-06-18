Weekly Space Hangout: June 17, 2020 — Dana Backman, Director of NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors

This week we are joined by Dana Backman, an astrophysicist with a Ph.D. from the University of Hawai’i. He was an infrared astronomy researcher at Kitt Peak Observatory and NASA Ames, then a professor of physics & astronomy at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Dana has also taught introductory astronomy at Santa Clara U., in Stanford’s Continuing Studies Program, and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

Dana is co-author with Michael Seeds of three introductory college astronomy textbooks: Foundations, Horizons, and ASTRO.

Currently Dana directs the NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors (AAA) program for the SETI Institute, bringing high school science teachers on NASA’s SOFIA flying observatory. To learn more about the AAA program, visit their website at https://www.seti.org/aaa

You can learn more about Dana by visiting his SETI Institute page at: https://www.seti.org/our-scientists/dana-backman

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (Website: Universe Today ; Twitter: @fcain)

Beth Johnson (Twitter: @planetarypan)

Dr. Brian Koberlein (Website: Brian Koberlein ; Twitter: @BrianKoberlein)

Chris Carr (Twitter: @therealCCarr)

