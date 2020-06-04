Weekly Space Hangout: June 3, 2020 — Paul Sutter and How to Die in Space

This week we are VERY excited to welcome our good friend Paul M. Sutter back to the WSH. Longtime viewers/members of our community remember Paul as one of our regular show contributors for a number of years. Paul’s most recent book, “How to Die in Space”, hit the stores yesterday and he is here tonight to tell us all about it.

Every Thursday night Paul also hosts Space Radio at 8:00 PM EDT/5:00 PM PDT/00:00 UTC (Friday) – you can find all the places to watch Space Radio live here: http://www.pmsutter.com/shows/spaceradio There are also links to listen to past episodes!

An established scientist, Paul has authored over 60 academic papers on topics ranging from the earliest moments of the Big Bang, to the emptiest places in the universe, to novel methods for detecting the first stars. He received his PhD in Physics in 2011 as a Department of Energy Computational Science Graduate Fellow, and prior to his current position he held research fellowships in Paris and Italy. He has given over 100 seminars, colloquia, and conference talks at institutions around the world.

Paul’s Ask a Spaceman! podcast invites listeners to send questions via social media to answer on the show, and is now one of the top podcasts worldwide. As a contributing editor to Space.com, LiveScience, and Forbes, his articles are syndicated to CBS News, Scientific American, MSN, and more. A go-to expert for journalists and producers, Paul regularly appears on radio, TV, and in print, including on the Science Channel, History Channel, and Weather Channel. His first book, Your Place in the Universe, was published in November 2018.

You can learn more about Paul by visiting his webpage: http://www.pmsutter.com.

To stay up to date with all of Paul’s various projects be sure to follow him on Facebook (@matt.sutter.965), Twitter (@paulsutter), and Instagram (paulmattsutter)

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (Website: Universe Today ; Twitter: @fcain)

Alex Teachey (Website: Alex Teachey ; Twitter: @alexteachey)

Dr. Kimberly Cartier (Website: EOS Profile ; Twitter: @AstroKimCartier)

Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (Website: Morgan Rehnberg ; Twitter: @MorganRehnberg)

