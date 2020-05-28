Weekly Space Hangout: May 27, 2020 — News Roundup

Due to an unexpected power failure, tonight’s guest, Shytoya Palmer, was unable to join us. We will be rescheduling her appearance as part of our next season. So tonight our panel presents a News Roundup!

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (Website: Universe Today ; Twitter: @fcain)

Allen Versfeld (Website: Urban Astronomer ; Twitter: @urbanastronomer)

Annie Wilson (Twitter: @BinaryAblaze)

Moiya McTier (Website: Moiya McTier ; Podcast: Explore ; Twitter: @GoAstroMo ; Instagram: goastromo)

Announcements:

The Weekly Space Hangout is a production of CosmoQuest.

Want to support CosmoQuest? Here are specific ways you can help:

Subscribe FREE to our YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/c/cosmoquest

Watch our streams over on Twitch at: https://www.twitch.tv/cosmoquestx – follow and subscribe!

Become a Patreon of Astronomy Cast: https://www.patreon.com/astronomycast

Become a Patreon of CosmoQuest: https://www.patreon.com/cosmoquestx

Become a Patreon of 365 Days of Astronomy: https://www.patreon.com/365DaysOfAstronomy

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions.

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Wednesday at 5:00 PM Pacific/8:00 PM Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today or the Weekly Space Hangout YouTube page. Please subscribe!