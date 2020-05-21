Weekly Space Hangout: May 20, 2020 — Dr. Sarah McAnulty from Skype A Scientist

This week we are joined by Dr. Sarah McAnulty. Sarah is a squid biologist and the executive director of the science communication non-profit Skype a Scientist which matches scientists with people all around the world.

To learn more about Skype a Scientist visit their webpage https://www.skypeascientist.com/ and follow them on Instagram (@SkypeAScientist), Twitter (@SkypeScientist) and Facebook (@SkypeAScientist)

Don’t forget to follow Sarah (@SarahMackAttack) on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok as well!

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (Website: Universe Today ; Twitter: @fcain)

Carolyn Collins Petersen (Website: TheSpaceWriter.com ; Twitter: @spacewriter)

Michael Rodruck (Twitter: @MichaelRodruck)

Dr. Pamela Gay (Website: CosmoQuest ; Website: StarStryder ; Podcast: Astronomy Cast ; Twitter: @StarStryder)

