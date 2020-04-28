Weekly Space Hangout: April 29, 2020 – Alcohol in Space with Chris Carberry

Hosts: Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dr. Brian Koberlein (BrianKoberlein.com / @BrianKoberlein)

Dave Dickinson (www.astroguyz.com / @astroguyz)

Alex Teachey (alexteachey.com /@alexteachey)

This week we are pleased to welcome Chris Carberry to the Weekly Space Hangout. Chris is CEO and Co-Founder of Explore Mars, Inc, and helped to turn that organization into one of the most influential space nonprofits in the world. Previous to his role with Explore Mars, Chris served as Executive Director of The Mars Society as well the Archivist of Modern Political Collections and Operations Manager at the Massachusetts Historical Society.

Chris has been quoted in numerous national and international news stories, has published hundreds of opinion pieces, and has testified before both the United States Senate and House of Representatives.



Chris is the author of the recently published book, Alcohol in Space. You can learn more about the book by visiting https://mcfarlandbooks.com/product/alcohol-in-space/



You can follow Chris on Twitter – his handle is @Carberry2033.



You can learn more about Explore Mars by visiting their website: https://www.exploremars.org/ and following them on Twitter as well: @ExploreMars

Announcements:

The Weekly Space Hangout is a production of CosmoQuest.

Want to support CosmoQuest? Here are specific ways you can help:

Subscribe FREE to our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/cosmoquest

Watch our streams over on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/cosmoquestx – follow and subscribe!

Become a Patreon of Astronomy Cast https://www.patreon.com/astronomycast

Become a Patreon of CosmoQuest https://www.patreon.com/cosmoquestx

Sponsor 365 Days of Astronomy http://bit.ly/sponsor365DoA

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Wednesday at 5:00 pm Pacific / 8:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Weekly Space Hangout YouTube page – Please subscribe!