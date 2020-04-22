Weekly Space Hangout: April 22, 2020 – Dr. Fred Watson talks Exploding Stars and Invisible Planets

Hosts: Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dr. Pamela Gay (Cosmoquest.org / @StarStryder )

Moiya McTier (https://www.moiyamctier.com/ / @GoAstroMo)

Allen Versfeld (https://www.urban-astronomer.com/ / @uastronomer)

This week we are pleased to welcome Dr. Fred Watson to the WSH. Fred is Australia’s first Astronomer-at-Large, an outreach and advocacy role within the Commonwealth Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources. He is graduate of the universities of St Andrews and Edinburgh, and worked at both of Britain’s Royal Observatories before joining the Australian Astronomical Observatory as Astronomer-in-Charge in 1995.





Recognised internationally for helping to pioneer the use of fibre optics in astronomy during the 1980s, Fred is best known today for his award-winning radio and TV broadcasts, books, music and other outreach ventures. He holds adjunct professorships in several Australian universities, and was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2010. He has an asteroid named after him (5691 Fredwatson), but says that if it hits the Earth, it won’t be his fault.



His latest book, Exploding Stars and Invisible Planets, was published by Columbia University Press in January.



You can follow Fred on Twitter at @StargazerFred

