Weekly Space Hangout: March 25, 2020 – Amy Shira Teitel’s Fighting for Space

Hosts: Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Allen Versfeld (https://www.urban-astronomer.com/ / @uastronomer)

Carolyn Collins Petersen (TheSpaceWriter.com / @spacewriter)

Alex Teachey (alexteachey.com /@alexteachey

We are pleased to once again welcome our good friend Amy Shira Teitel back to the WSH to chat about her most recent labor of love, her new book Fighting for Space which tells the story of female pilots who dreamed of being the first American woman in space.

Amy is no stranger to the WSH, and long time viewers will remember back to the time when she was a regular contributor to the show. Amy’s science writing career began with her blog Vintage Space in which she wrote about spaceflight history. Her first book was Breaking the Chains of Gravity (2015) which she followed up with Apollo Pilot in 2016.

Perhaps one of the more entertaining and fun things Amy was known for is her “Live Tweeting” recreations of historic space flights on their various anniversaries throughout the year.

Amy earned a Bachelor’s degree in History of Science and Technology and Classics (U. of King’s College and Dalhousie University) and a Master’s degree in Science and Technology Studies (York University).

Learn more about Fighting For Space, including where to get your own copy, by visiting http://www.amyshirateitel.com/fighting-for-space.html

Amy continues to write for The Vintage Space – you can find her most recent stories here: https://medium.com/@AmyShiraTeitel

Learn more about Amy by visiting http://www.amyshirateitel.com/home.html

