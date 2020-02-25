Weekly Space Hangout: February 26, 2020 – Czarina Salido of Time In Cosmology is ‘Taking Up Space’

Hosts: Dr. Pamela Gay (Cosmoquest.org / @StarStryder )

Allen Versfeld (https://www.urban-astronomer.com/ / @uastronomer)

Beth Johnson (@planetarypan)

Moiya McTier (https://www.moiyamctier.com/ / @GoAstroMo)

This week we welcome Czarina Salido to the Weekly Space Hangout. Czarina is the Executive Director of Time In Cosmology and the founder of the 501(3)(c) non-profit Taking Up Space.

Taking Up Space is a program that sends Native American girls to Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama. According to a 2014 article by the Girl Scout Research Institute (https://www.girlscouts.org/join/educators/generation_stem_full_report.pdf), “Research shows that girls start losing interest in math and science during middle school.” Taking Up Space introduces them to fun, hands-on experiences that help to facilitate a high level of interest in STEM and STEM-related areas throughout middle school and beyond.

You can learn more about Czarina by reading https://tucson.com/thisistucson/tucsonlife/czarina-salido-fighting-to-help-young-native-american-girls-discover/article_d226f77e-c325-11e7-8ed3-27dc12832099.html

To learn more about Taking up Space, visit their website at https://taking-up-space.org/about/

You can learn more about Time in Cosmology here: https://timeincosmology.com/

Announcements:

