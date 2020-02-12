Carnival of Space #650

Episode 625: Q&A 116: When Will the Cosmic Microwave Fade Away? And More... Featuring James Davenport

In this week's questions show, I answer when the cosmic microwave background will shift into radio waves, what the Sun would sound like if space was filled with air, and limits of our knowledge about planets through simulations.

Visit James Davenport's YouTube channel here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg6zx6fQG_Xo639TIjwJSZA

00:45 When does the CMB turn into radio waves?

03:49 Sounds in space

06:06 How much can we learn about planets through simulations?

09:16 What does clearing an orbit mean?

11:22 Could a science experiment cause the Great Filter?

13:49 What about putting telescopes on ships?

15:45 How hard would it be to send a radio signal out in all directions?

18:05 Is Earth a good place to sustain life, but not create it?

20:05 Will we have an interstellar health organization?

22:02 Why can we find exoplanets, but not planets in the Solar System?

23:12 Why do larger stars have shorter lives?

Want to be part of the questions show? Ask a short question on any video on my channel. I gather a bunch up each week and answer them here.

Our Book is out!

https://www.amazon.com/Universe-Today-Ultimate-Viewing-Cosmos/dp/1624145442/

Audio Podcast version:

ITunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/universe-today-guide-to-space-audio/id794058155?mt=2

RSS: https://www.universetoday.com/audio

Weekly email newsletter:

https://www.universetoday.com/newsletter

Weekly Space Hangout:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0-KklSGlCiJDwOPdR2EUcg/

Astronomy Cast:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUHI67dh9jEO2rvK--MdCSg

Support us at https://www.patreon.com/universetoday

More stories at https://www.universetoday.com/

Twitch: https://twitch.tv/fcain

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/universetoday

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/universetoday

Instagram - https://instagram.com/universetoday

Team: Fraser Cain - @fcain / [email protected]

Karla Thompson - @karlaii / https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEItkORQYd4Wf0TpgYI_1fw

Chad Weber - [email protected]

Support Universe Today podcasts with Fraser Cain