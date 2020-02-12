Carnival of Space #650

In this week's questions show, I answer when the cosmic microwave background will shift into radio waves, what the Sun would sound like if space was filled with air, and limits of our knowledge about planets through simulations.
00:45 When does the CMB turn into radio waves?
03:49 Sounds in space
06:06 How much can we learn about planets through simulations?
09:16 What does clearing an orbit mean?
11:22 Could a science experiment cause the Great Filter?
13:49 What about putting telescopes on ships?
15:45 How hard would it be to send a radio signal out in all directions?
18:05 Is Earth a good place to sustain life, but not create it?
20:05 Will we have an interstellar health organization?
22:02 Why can we find exoplanets, but not planets in the Solar System?
23:12 Why do larger stars have shorter lives?
