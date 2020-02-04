Weekly Space Hangout: February 5, 2020 – “More Things in the Heavens” with Dr. Michael Werner and Dr. Peter Eisenhardt

Hosts: Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dr. Brian Koberlein (BrianKoberlein.com / @BrianKoberlein)

Chris Carr (@therealCCarr

Annie Wilson

Tonight we welcome Dr. Michael Werner and Dr. Peter Eisenhardt, authors of the new book More Things in the Heavens which looks at how infrared astronomy is aiding the search for exoplanets and extraterrestrial life, and is transforming our understanding of the history and evolution of our universe. Included in their book are many spectacular images that have been captured by the Spitzer space telescope over its lifetime.

Michael graduated from Haverford College and received his PhD in Astronomy from Cornell University in 1968. He has been the Project Scientist for the Spitzer Space Telescope since 1983, and its predecessor mission, SIRTF since 1977. Michael was the Chief Scientist for Physics and Astronomy at JPL [2004 to 2014] and was awarded the George Darwin lectureship of the Royal Astronomical Society for his work on Spitzer.

Peter is a senior research scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Physics and Astronomy from University of Pennsylvania, and his PhD in Astronomy from the University of Arizona. Peter received NASA’s Exceptional Scientific Achievement Medal for his work on Spitzer.

More Things in the Heavens is available for order from the Princeton University Press [ https://press.princeton.edu/books/hardcover/9780691175546/more-things-in-the-heavens ] and other online retailers.

You can learn more about Michael by visiting his NASA biography and profile here: https://science.jpl.nasa.gov/people/MWerner/

You can learn more about Peter by visiting his NASA biography and profile here: https://science.jpl.nasa.gov/people/Eisenhardt/

