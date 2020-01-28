Weekly Space Hangout: January 29, 2020 – Plumes on Enceladus with Dr. Christopher Glein

Hosts: Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dave Dickinson (www.astroguyz.com / @astroguyz)

Pam Hoffman (EverydaySpacer.com / @EverydaySpacer)

Veranika Klimovich ( @VeronikaSpace)

Tonight we welcome Dr. Christopher Glein, Senior Research Scientist at the Southwest Research Institute.

Chris is the lead author of a new paper which studies Saturn’s moon Enceladus and the plumes of gases and frozen sea spray which are released through surface cracks on the moon. By analyzing the composition of these plumes the team has developed a new geochemical model that suggests that the interior of Enceladus may be far more complex than previously thought.

Chris is a geochemist who studies a range of topics in planetary science, astrobiology, and organic geochemistry. He conducts theoretical and laboratory studies in order to understand natural chemical processes.

Chris earned a Ph.D. in Geological Sciences from Arizona State University, and his research interests include the formation and evolution of moons in the outer Solar System, the emergence of life, and organic chemistry in water-rock systems.

You can read the complete SwRI press release about the study here: https://www.swri.org/press-release/enceladus-ocean-co2-plume-potential-life

You can learn about Chris and read morea bout his research here: https://sites.google.com/site/chrisgleinphd/home

