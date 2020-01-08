Weekly Space Hangout: January 8, 2019 – Dr. Brian Weeden, Director of Program Planning, The Secure World Foundation

Hosts:

Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg & ChartYourWorld.org)

Veranika Klimovich ( @VeronikaSpace)

Susie Murph ( @cosmoquestx)

Tonight we are pleased to welcome Dr. Brian Weeden, Director of Program Planning at the Secure World Foundation, to the WSH. Brian uses his research on space debris, global space situational awareness, space traffic management, protection of space assets, and space governance to guide the Foundation’s future projects. Additionally, Brian organizes national and international workshops to increase awareness of, and facilitate dialogue on, space security, stability, and sustainability topics.

Prior to joining the Secure World Foundation, Brian served nine years as an officer in the United States Air Force where he worked in space and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) operations. As part of U.S. Strategic Command’s Joint Space Operations Center (JSpOC), he directed the orbital analyst training program and developed tactics, techniques and procedures for improving space situational awareness. Brian holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Clarkson University, a Master of Science Degree in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, and is also a graduate of the International Space University Space Studies Program. He has a PhD in Public Policy and Public Administration from George Washington University in the field of Science and Technology Policy.

You can learn morea about the Secure World Foundation by visiting their website at https://swfound.org/about-us/who-we-are/ You can read Brian’s complete biography by visiting https://swfound.org/about-us/our-team/dr-brian-weeden/

