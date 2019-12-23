Carnival of Space #643

In this week's questions show I explain how we'll ever study 100 million planets, what's the business case for space exploration, and how I pull the questions together for these shows.
00:42 Can we ever study all the planets?
03:33 Return on investment from space exploration?
03:35 Will we become a post-scarcity economy?
05:59 Why not a better Mars simulation?
08:16 How do I manage the QAs?
10:10 What will low gravity do to humans?
12:04 Private industry will explore space?
14:17 Where will power on Mars come from?
16:18 Expanse, Season 4!
17:54 How would the skies look on Mars?
18:47 Who gets the resources of a planet?
21:05 Are smaller content creators getting squeezed?
23:16 Is 100 million exoplanets just a guess?
Want to be part of the questions show? Ask a short question on any video on my channel. I gather a bunch up each week, and answer them here.
Our Book is out!
https://www.amazon.com/Universe-Today-Ultimate-Viewing-Cosmos/dp/1624145442/
Audio Podcast version:
ITunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/universe-today-guide-to-space-audio/id794058155?mt=2
RSS: https://www.universetoday.com/audio
Weekly email newsletter:
https://www.universetoday.com/newsletter
Weekly Space Hangout:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0-KklSGlCiJDwOPdR2EUcg/
Astronomy Cast:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUHI67dh9jEO2rvK--MdCSg
Support us at: https://www.patreon.com/universetoday
More stories at: https://www.universetoday.com/
Twitch: https://twitch.tv/fcain
Follow us on Twitter: @universetoday
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/universetoday
Instagram - https://instagram.com/universetoday
Team: Fraser Cain - @fcain / [email protected]
Karla Thompson - @karlaii / https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEItkORQYd4Wf0TpgYI_1fw
Chad Weber - [email protected]
Support Universe Today podcasts with Fraser Cain