Posted on by Susie Murph

Weekly Space Hangout: December 18, 2019 – Anita Gale, Co-founder of the Space Settlement Design Competitions

Hosts: Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dr. Pamela Gay (Cosmoquest.org / @StarStryder )

Pam Hoffman (EverydaySpacer.com / @EverydaySpacer)

Michael Rodruck (@michaelrodruck)

Tonight we welcome Anita Gale, retired Boeing Associate Technical Fellow with over 40 years of experience in Payload and Cargo Integration on crewed spacecraft, including Space Shuttle and Commercial Crew. She is currently an elected member of the National Space Society (NSS) Executive Committee. Anita co-founded Space Settlement Design Competitions which give high school students on six continents the experience of working on an aerospace industry proposal team to design and sell a space settlement in the context of “future history.”

