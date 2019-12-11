Weekly Space Hangout: December 11, 2019 – Charlie Duke and Tom O’Conner from Astrograms

Hosts: Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Tonight we are pleased to welcome Tom O’Connor and Charlie Duke, founders of AstroGrams, to the Weekly Space Hangout.

AstroGrams is a unique project intended to promote awareness of space by allowing people to feel part of the space program by creating personalized aluminimum plaques which celebrate and commemorate key events in their lives. These plaques are then sent to space aboard select space missions such as visiting the ISS and then returning to earth.

Charlie Duke is an Apollo-era astronaut who became the youngest man to walk on the moon as part of the Apollo 16 mission in April 1972. During that mission he brought his family along with him in the form of a family photo which he then left on the moon. This was part of the inspiriation behind AstroGrams

You can learn more about AstroGrams by visiting their webpage https://astrograms.com/Story.php and following them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/AstroGrams/

