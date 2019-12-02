Carnival of Space #640

In this week's questions show, I explain why we can see meteor showers every year, why we're not 3D printing telescopes in space, why there aren't any plans to launch telescopes with SpaceX Starship. And a lengthy answer to one of the most common James Webb questions we get: can it be refueled? This was answered by Paul Geithner, a Deputy Project Manager for James Webb during a recent livestream.
01:00 Why do we see meteor showers every year?
02:49 Why not also use 3D printing for space telescopes?
04:40 Why don't they design telescopes for Starship?
07:20 Could there be a privately backed telescope?
09:54 Is there glass on the Moon to build telescopes?
11:46 Could ISS help build new space telescopes?
13:47 Space telescopes on the far side of the Moon?
15:06 Is Andromeda actually much closer?
16:27 Why spend money on science?
19:20 Why is the dark side of the Moon illuminated?
21:34 Can James Webb be refueled?
Want to be part of the questions show? Ask a short question on any video on my channel. I gather a bunch up each week, and answer them here.
