Carnival of Space #640

Episode 597: Q&A 108: Why Are There Meteor Showers Every Year? And More, Featuring Paul Geithner from JWST

In this week's questions show, I explain why we can see meteor showers every year, why we're not 3D printing telescopes in space, why there aren't any plans to launch telescopes with SpaceX Starship. And a lengthy answer to one of the most common James Webb questions we get: can it be refueled? This was answered by Paul Geithner, a Deputy Project Manager for James Webb during a recent livestream.

01:00 Why do we see meteor showers every year?

02:49 Why not also use 3D printing for space telescopes?

04:40 Why don't they design telescopes for Starship?

07:20 Could there be a privately backed telescope?

09:54 Is there glass on the Moon to build telescopes?

11:46 Could ISS help build new space telescopes?

13:47 Space telescopes on the far side of the Moon?

15:06 Is Andromeda actually much closer?

16:27 Why spend money on science?

19:20 Why is the dark side of the Moon illuminated?

21:34 Can James Webb be refueled?

Watch the full livestream here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX0iCqCTKzE

Want to be part of the questions show? Ask a short question on any video on my channel. I gather a bunch up each week, and answer them here.

Our Book is out!

https://www.amazon.com/Universe-Today-Ultimate-Viewing-Cosmos/dp/1624145442/

Audio Podcast version:

ITunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/universe-today-guide-to-space-audio/id794058155?mt=2

RSS: https://www.universetoday.com/audio

What Fraser's Watching Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbJ42wpShvmkjd428BcHcCEVWOjv7cJ1G

Weekly email newsletter:

https://www.universetoday.com/newsletter

Weekly Space Hangout:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0-KklSGlCiJDwOPdR2EUcg/

Astronomy Cast:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUHI67dh9jEO2rvK--MdCSg

Support us at: https://www.patreon.com/universetoday

More stories at: https://www.universetoday.com/

Twitch: https://twitch.tv/fcain

Follow us on Twitter: @universetoday

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/universetoday

Instagram - https://instagram.com/universetoday

Team: Fraser Cain - @fcain / [email protected]

Karla Thompson - @karlaii / https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEItkORQYd4Wf0TpgYI_1fw

Chad Weber - [email protected]

Support Universe Today podcasts with Fraser Cain