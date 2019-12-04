Weekly Space Hangout: December 4, 2019 – Dr. Becky Smethurst’s “Space: 10 Things You Should Know”

Hosts: Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dr. Brian Koberlein (BrianKoberlein.com / @BrianKoberlein)

Sondy Springmann (@sondy)

Michael Rodruck (@michaelrodruck)

Tonight we air Fraser’s pre-recorded interview with Dr. Becky Smethurst from Tuesday, November 26th.

Dr. Smethurst is a research fellow at Christ Church College, Oxford University who is researching how galaxies and their central supermassive black holes evolve together. Becky enlists help from the public to classify galaxy shapes through GalaxyZoo, and is currently using data from the SDSS-IV: MaNGA survey to determine if a Supermassive Black Hole can prevent star formation in a galaxy.

Becky is also a renowned science communicator with her own YouTube channel, Dr. Becky (https://www.youtube.com/drbecky) , where she posts weekly videos about unsolved mysteries and weird space objects, as well as a monthly space news roundup.

Becky also has published a new book, “Space: 10 Things You Should Know” which is now available on Amazon:

? In the States here: https://www.amazon.com/Space-Things-You-Should-Know/dp/B07T85Q52M/

? In the UK here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Space-Things-You-Should-Know/dp/1841883824/

You can learn more about Dr. Becky by visiting her website (https://rebeccasmethurst.co.uk/) and her academic webpage (https://www2.physics.ox.ac.uk/contacts/people/smethurst ). And don’t forget to subscribe to her YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/drbecky)

Announcements:

The Weekly Space Hangout is a production of CosmoQuest.

Want to support CosmoQuest? Here are specific ways you can help:

Subscribe FREE to our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/cosmoquest

Watch our streams over on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/cosmoquestx – follow and subscribe!

Become a Patreon of Astronomy Cast https://www.patreon.com/astronomycast

Become a Patreon of CosmoQuest https://www.patreon.com/cosmoquestx

Sponsor 365 Days of Astronomy http://bit.ly/sponsor365DoA

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Wednesday at 5:00 pm Pacific / 8:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Weekly Space Hangout YouTube page – Please subscribe!