Carnival of Space #639

In this week's questions show, I tackle all the questions about James Webb generated by the videos we did this week. Can it be refueled? How can it see the entire sky? Is the delay a blessing? And more...
00:30 How will JWST run out of propellant?
03:12 Are there spacecraft that could service JWST?
05:00 Can JWST only see half the sky?
08:21 Is the delay a blessing in disguise?
10:58 Why not construct it in Low Earth Orbit?
13:09 Could we build a copy?
14:29 Could JWST use gravitational lensing?
15:55 Will JWST image black holes?
17:52 Is the telescope an antique?
18:49 Should we look or explore?
20:52 Could it find vegetation?
22:00 Is James Webb already a failure?
