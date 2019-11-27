Weekly Space Hangout: November 27, 2019 – Dylan O’Donnell, Director of DNA Digital and zen10 Australia

Hosts: Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )

Allen Versfeld (https://www.urban-astronomer.com/ / @uastronomer)

Veranika Klimovich ( @VeronikaSpace)

Tonight we are excited to welcome amateur astronomer and astrophotographer extraordinaire Dylan O’Donnell to the WSH. Dylan is an Australian web developer, the Director of DNA Digital and zen10 Australia, and a Public Science Communicator. Dylan has a Masters of Information Technology and his astrophotography been featured by NASA and ESA, and to date, two of his images have been selected for NASA Astronomy Photo of the Day (APOD).

In April of 2019, Dylan was a featured speaker at the NorthEast Astronomy Forum (NEAF) in New York. You can watch his presentation, A Tour of the Southern Sky, on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/Ba-0FGnLqmI

Dylan was our guest on Open Space in September, 2019, and you can see that episode here: https://youtu.be/PUwH9WOz4w4

You can view Dylan’s online portfolio of stunning photography, most of which is Public Domain/Creative Commons, which includes Landscapes, Architecture, Portraits, Astrophotography (of course!), and MORE, on his website: http://deography.com/

Announcements:

The Weekly Space Hangout is a production of CosmoQuest.

Want to support CosmoQuest? Here are specific ways you can help:

Subscribe FREE to our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/cosmoquest

Watch our streams over on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/cosmoquestx – follow and subscribe!

Become a Patreon of Astronomy Cast https://www.patreon.com/astronomycast

Become a Patreon of CosmoQuest https://www.patreon.com/cosmoquestx

Sponsor 365 Days of Astronomy http://bit.ly/sponsor365DoA

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Wednesday at 5:00 pm Pacific / 8:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Weekly Space Hangout YouTube page – Please subscribe!