Carnival of Space #637

Episode 588: Open Space 51: Where Would I Send A Rover? And More...

It was another solo live QA this week and I did my best to answer as many audience questions as I could do, closing in on 60 questions during the hour. Needless to say it was a wide-ranging conversation with questions about where I think rovers should go, what do I think about time travel, and whether we should do more SETI or build more space telescopes.

The thumbnail is for a Greenland rover called Grover. Here's an article about it:

https://www.nasa.gov/topics/earth/features/grover.html

01:28 Updates

05:58 Has Canada got an exoplanet?

06:10 Thoughts on Hygiea?

07:00 Where would I send a rover?

07:79 Has NASA done sex studies in space?

08:05 How can black holes ever merge?

09:55 What does a rocket push against?

11:05 What do I think of metallic hydrogen?

12:50 What's my most memorable space event?

15:36 Have I seen any time travel videos?

16:00 Could Valles Marineris caused by a scraping asteroid

17:13 Why doesn't JWST's Ariane rocket have an abort system?

18:14 What would happen if a comet passed through the atmosphere?

18:39 Is Mercury tidally locked?

19:03 What will the do about food on Mars?

19:43 Do I believe in ancient aliens

19:56 How do we measure the expansion of the Universe?

21:18 Happy Halloween

21:39 What about Nibiru?

23:12 Do different worlds experience different time dilation?

24:50 Can you brew beer in microgravity?

25:20 Any relativistic calculators?

25:45 Could we see Earth in the past with a black hole?

27:45 Could we blow up asteroids?

29:00 Will SpaceX be violating the Outerspace Treaty?

31:29 Super spiral galaxies

32:35 Europa lander keep from getting fried

33:42 What do I read in my spare time?

35:05 Have they found the bolts in James Webb?

35:27 Are aliens too different?

37:00 Any breakthroughs in propulsion?

38:18 Did I see Halley's Comet?

38:30 Are there any bright comets coming?

39:37 How frequent were meteor impacts in the Late Heavy Bombardment?

40:15 Will the Moon landings actually happen?

41:30 Will there be version of Starship that could service satellites?

42:50 Space Telescopes versus SETI

43:55 Will CRISPR help modify humans to travel in space?

44:39 Collaboration with Joe Scott

45:00 Can we terraform Venus?

45:30 Live telescope streaming?

45:54 Upcoming astronomy events?

46:07 Why grow plants in regolith?

46:56 Why do we only see photons when they hit a thing?

48:04 Could we move a pole faster than the speed of light

48:55 Could they make an anti-asteroid version of Starship?

49:58 Where did Theia come from?

50:50 What if a star made a direct hit on a black hole?

51:37 Could we terraform Mars if we set up factories on it?

52:56 Is the Sun part of Alpha Centauri?

53:29 What does the X-37B

55:00 Does it make sense to send a new Voyager?

55:39 Could there be infinite Earths?

56:00 Most realistic space movie?

57:38 When will we live off fusion energy?

59:20 What's SpaceX's plan to get through the Van Allen Belts?

59:40 How did X-37B launch?

Support Universe Today podcasts with Fraser Cain