Weekly Space Hangout: October 30, 2019 – Evelyn MacDonald on Finding Earth-Like Planets

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dr. Brian Koberlein (BrianKoberlein.com / @BrianKoberlein)

Beth Johnson (@planetarypan)

Michael Rodruck (@michaelrodruck)

Tonight we welcome Evelyn MacDonald to the show in a PRERECORDED INTERVIEW with Fraser during which she discusses her thesis-turned-published-journal-article, something which rarely occurs.



Evelyn MacDonald is a recent Physics graduate from McGill University. For her thesis, she mapped the Earth’s transit spectrum using data from the Atmospheric Chemistry Experiment (ACE). Using the Earth’s spectrum as a “fingerprint” of sorts, Evelyn theorized that transit spectra of Earth-like exoplanets orbiting smaller stars could then be modeled as they would be observed by the James Webb Space Telescope. This would then allow scientists to recognize Earth-like atmospheric compositions based on the molecular features in an exoplanet’s transit spectrum.

On August 28, 2019, with Evelyn listed as Lead Author and her advisor, Professor Nicolas Cowan as co-author, her thesis was published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, and can be read online here: https://academic.oup.com/mnras/article/489/1/196/5552693.

You can learn more about Evelyn and her research here: https://reporter.mcgill.ca/student-project-could-help-astronomers-search-for-earth-like-planets/

Announcements:

The Weekly Space Hangout is a production of CosmoQuest.

Want to support CosmoQuest? Here are specific ways you can help:

Subscribe FREE to our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/cosmoquest

Watch our streams over on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/cosmoquestx – follow and subscribe!

Become a Patreon of Astronomy Cast https://www.patreon.com/astronomycast

Become a Patreon of CosmoQuest https://www.patreon.com/cosmoquestx

Sponsor 365 Days of Astronomy http://bit.ly/sponsor365DoA

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Wednesday at 5:00 pm Pacific / 8:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Weekly Space Hangout YouTube page – Please subscribe!