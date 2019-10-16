Weekly Space Hangout: October 16, 2019 – Jeffrey Kargel Talks Climate Change on Earth and Beyond

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Allen Versfeld (https://www.urban-astronomer.com/ / @uastronomer)

Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg & ChartYourWorld.org)

Moiya McTier (https://www.moiyamctier.com/ / @GoAstroMo)

Jeff Kargel is a Senior Scientist at the Planetary Science Institute in Tucson, Arizona. He is a geologist, a glaciologist, and a planetary scientist. Climate change is a major thread, and that is what he is here today to talk about.

Prior to joining PSI in 2018, he worked at the University of Arizona and the U.S. Geological Survey in Flagstaff. His interests in geology started in the 4th Grade when he discovered marine fossils in the construction limestone of his front yard, and interest in planetary science began on Christmas Eve, 1968, when the Apollo 8 astronauts read, on live television from lunar orbit, the Biblical creation story. His current research is published in nearly 200 scientific articles plus over 400 abstracts about glaciers, glacial lakes, landslides, and earthquakes in the Himalaya; and ice, organic, salt, and other volatile chemistry from Mercury to Pluto, the composition and origin of Earth and other Solar System bodies, and possibilities for future mining of platinum and other resources of asteroids. His research has taken him to glaciers in ten countries around the world, and by way of spacecraft data, to glaciers on Mars.

Announcements:

The Weekly Space Hangout is a production of CosmoQuest.

Want to support CosmoQuest? Here are specific ways you can help:

Subscribe FREE to our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/cosmoquest

Watch our streams over on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/cosmoquestx – follow and subscribe!

Become a Patreon of Astronomy Cast https://www.patreon.com/astronomycast

Become a Patreon of CosmoQuest https://www.patreon.com/cosmoquestx

Sponsor 365 Days of Astronomy http://bit.ly/sponsor365DoA

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Wednesday at 5:00 pm Pacific / 8:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Weekly Space Hangout YouTube page – Please subscribe!