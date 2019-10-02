Weekly Space Hangout: October 2, 2019 – Geoff Notkin, President of the National Space Society

Hosts:

Fraser Cain

Annie Wilson

Pamela Hoffman

Veranika "Nika" Klimovich

Emmy Award-winning television host and producer Geoff Notkin starred in three seasons of the cult television adventure series Meteorite Men for Science Channel and two seasons of the educational series STEM Journals for Cox Media. He has also appeared in shows for Discovery, NASA EDGE, TLC, PBS, A&E, National Geographic Channel, History Channel, Travel Channel, and the BBC. He is a science writer, meteorite specialist, photographer, world traveler, and CEO of Aerolite Meteorites Inc, a leader in meteorite research and recovery.

An award-winning author, Notkin has published hundreds of articles on meteoritics, paleontology, astronomy, adventure travel, history, and the arts, with his work appearing in Astronomy, Astronomy Now, Sky & Telescope, USA Today, Wired, Reader’s Digest, Robb Report, The Village Voice, All About Space, Seed, Rock & Gem, Geotimes and many other national and international publications. He is the author of three non-fiction books, Meteorite Hunting: How To Find Treasure From Space and Rock Star: Adventures Of A Meteorite Man (with an original introduction by Neil Gaiman), and My Incredibly Strange and Amazing Real-Life Adventures in the World of Comic Books. His spaceflight column, Throwing Pebbles at the Sky, is exclusive to the National Space Society’s magazine, Ad Astra.

