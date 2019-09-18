Weekly Space Hangout: September 18, 2019 – Dr. Georgiana Kramer of PSI: Space Dew and Superheroes

Hosts:

Georgiana “George” Kramer from the Planetary Science Institute is a spectroscopist and geomorphologist, and for the last 12 years her research has focused on interpretation of data from spacecraft missions. She was a member of the Moon Mineralogy Mapper Science Team, which was the first instrument to unambiguously detect water on the Moon and map its global variations. She is very excited about space weathering and the enigmatic lunar swirls. Her current research projects: (1) studying the global, diurnally varying, surficial lunar water phenomenon (ask her about “space dew”); and (2) understanding how high density, high-Ti magma rose through much lower density highlands crust to erupt as mare basalts – especially at Tranquillitatis.

George is particularly passionate about sharing space science with the public. She started the “Female Superheroes of Science” (please like them on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/Female-Superheroes-of-Science-2063946063882428/). They are female role models, each with a superhero persona that represents her scientific or engineering discipline. The group has appeal to people of all ages and genders, and they have made appearances at schools, extracurricular events, major science fiction conferences, and even at a public event at the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference.

