Weekly Space Hangout: June 5, 2019 – Jean Wright, NASA’s Seamstress to the Stars

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )

Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg & ChartYourWorld.org)

Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)

This week, we welcome Jean Wright to the show. Jean is one of 18 seamstresses in the crucial role of Space Shuttle Thermal Protection Specialist. Jean and her co-workers, who dubbed their group “The Sew Sisters,” used machine and hand stitching to build, create, and repair thermal protection flight hardware and parachutes that were used on the Space Shuttle program and Orion.

Jean currently works as a Docent at the Shuttle Atlantis exhibit at Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex where she educates and entertains guests. She is a member of NASA’s Speakers Bureau and as such represents NASA at civic, professional, educational, and public events.

One of the biggest thrills for Jean was being asked by Mark Armstrong, son of Neil Armstrong, to cut and prepare for auction pieces of historic muslin fabric from the Wright Brothers’ 1903 Flyer that his father had carried to the moon aboard the Apollo 11 Lunar Module!

You can learn more about Jean by visiting https://slackhq.com/seamstress-to-the-literal-stars

If you'd like to join Dr. Paul Sutter and Dr. Pamela Gay on their Cosmic Stories in the SouthWest Tour in August 2019, you can find the information at astrotours.co/southwest.

