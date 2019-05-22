Weekly Space Hangout: May 22, 2019 – Dr. Susan Bailey of the NASA TWINS Study

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )

Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg & ChartYourWorld.org)

Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)

Dr. Brian Koberlein (briankoberlein.com / @BrianKoberlein)

Dr. Susan Bailey is a Professor and Radiation Cancer Biologist in the Department of Environmental & Radiological Health Sciences (ERHS) at Colorado State University. She is one of 10 investigators selected by NASA for the TWINS Study, an integrated effort to launch human space life science research into a new era of molecular or “omics” based studies. The overall goal of the TWINS Study is to identify space-flight specific factors that influence human health, important considerations as we spend longer and longer periods of time, deeper and deeper into space, making our way to Mars.

You can learn more about Dr. Bailey’s role in the TWINS study by visiting: https://csuventures.org/radiation-biologist-dr-susan-bailey-studies-cellular-clocks-astronaut-twins/

Announcements:

Want to support CosmoQuest? Here are specific ways you can help:

* Donate! (Streamlabs link) https://streamlabs.com/cosmoquestx

* Donate and challenge your friends to donate too! (Tiltify link) https://tiltify.com/+cosmoquest-supporters/hangoutathon2018

* Buy stuff from our Redbubble https://www.redbubble.com/people/cosmoquestx

* Help us find sponsors by sharing our program and fundraising efforts through your networks

* Become a Patreon of Astronomy Cast https://www.patreon.com/astronomycast

* Sponsor 365 Days of Astronomy http://bit.ly/sponsor365DoA

* A combination of the above!

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

The All Stars Party, featuring Dr. Paul Sutter, Fraser Cain, Dr. Pamela Gay, John Michael Godier and Skylias, will be in Joshua Tree National Park this June – information is here at astrotours.co/allstars.

If you’d like to join Dr. Paul Sutter and Dr. Pamela Gay on their Cosmic Stories in the SouthWest Tour in August 2019, you can find the information at astrotours.co/southwest.

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Wednesday at 5:00 pm Pacific / 8:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Weekly Space Hangout YouTube page – Please subscribe!

The Weekly Space Hangout is a production of CosmoQuest.