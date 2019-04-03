Weekly Space Hangout: Apr 3, 2019 – Dr. David Chudwin

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dr. Pamela Gay (astronomycast.com / cosmoquest.org / @starstryder)

Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )

Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg & ChartYourWorld.org)

David Chudwin, MD, is the author of the upcoming book I Was a Teenage Space Reporter: From Apollo 11 to Our Future in Space.

David decided to go into medicine instead of journalism, but his Apollo 11 experiences led to a lifelong interest in space exploration. Chudwin has written about Apollo 11 in a variety of media outlets and has spoken about Apollo 11 at schools and at space meetings, including Spacefest. Chudwin is well-known in the space community, and Apollo astronauts Charles Duke, Fred Haise, Alfred Worden, and Jack Lousma have written endorsements for this book.

