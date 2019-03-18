Astronomy Cast Bonus Episode: Dust with Dr. Paul Sutter

Download MP3

Recorded during the Astrotour to Costa Rica, Fraser talks to Dr. Paul Matt Sutter about the nature of dust and BICEP 2’s claim of discovering primordial gravitational waves.

We usually record Astronomy Cast every Friday at 3:00 pm EST / 12:00 pm PST / 20:00 PM UTC. You can watch us live on AstronomyCast.com, or the AstronomyCast YouTube page.

Visit the Astronomy Cast Page to subscribe to the audio podcast!

If you would like to support Astronomy Cast, please visit our page at Patreon here – https://www.patreon.com/astronomycast. We greatly appreciate your support!

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

Want to support CosmoQuest? Here are specific ways you can help:

* Donate! (Streamlabs link) https://streamlabs.com/cosmoquestx

* Buy stuff from our Redbubble https://www.redbubble.com/people/cosmoquestx

* Help us find sponsors by sharing our program and fundraising efforts through your networks

* Become a Patreon of Astronomy Cast https://www.patreon.com/astronomycast

* Sponsor 365 Days of Astronomy http://bit.ly/sponsor365DoA

* A combination of the above!