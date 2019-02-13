Weekly Space Hangout: Feb 13, 2019 – Luciano Iess of the Cassini Radio Science Team

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)

Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )

Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg & ChartYourWorld.org)

Luciano Iess, professor of Aerospace Engineering at Sapienza University of Rome, is a member of the Cassini radio science team that recently determined, after analyzing gravity science data collected during the final orbits of Cassini around Saturn, that its iconic rings are a relatively young feature of the planet. Luciano is the lead author of the finding published in

You can read more about this and the teams other exciting discoveries online at the following sites:

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/01/missions-expose-surprising-differences-interiors-saturn-and-jupiter

https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.php?feature=7315

